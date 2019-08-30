Fox's Friday Night SmackDown Promo: Regular People (Plus Snoop Dogg!) Make Like WWE Superstars

RELATED STORIES Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and More



A spelling bee champ makes like badass Becky Lynch in the first of a new series of promos for the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown, which moves to Fox this fall.

In the “We’re All Superstars” campaign, a wide range of everyday and celebrity WWE fans embrace their inner “Superstar” by mimicking signature moves and thus celebrating the WWE’s influence on pop culture.

WWE Superstars Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker and The Rock, together with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay and athletes from across the sports world, are featured in the campaign.

Marking its 20th anniversary with the name change to Friday Night SmackDown, the weekly wrestling series makes its Fox debut on Oct. 4 at 8/7c, to air 52 weeks a year.

Last Man Standing, which aired on Fridays during its first season on Fox, is due to return at midseason, obviously airing on a new night.