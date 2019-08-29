Ratings: BH90210 Slips for Third Straight Week, AGT Ties Big Brother

Fox’s BH90210 drew just under 2 million total viewers along with a 0.7 demo rating with its fourth episode, ticking down in both measures for a third straight week.

Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (3.2 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (7.9 mil/1.1) held steady week to week to tie Big Brother for the nightly demo win. Songland (3.5 mil/0.7) and Hollywood Game Night (2 mil/0.4) were also steady.

CBS’ Big Brother (4.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths week to week to share the demo win with AGT.

The CW’s Bulletproof (570K/0.1) was steady, while Hypnotize Me (510K/0.1) dipped.

ABC ran a bunch a reruns.

Want scoop on any fall TV shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.