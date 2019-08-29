Alex Trebek Back to Work at Jeopardy! After Completing Chemotherapy

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: James Holzhauer and More Winners Returning to Compete -- Watch Video

Alex Trebek is returning to work as Jeopardy! host this week, nearly six months after revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The six-time Daytime Emmy winner (and Lifetime Achievement honoree) released a video (below) on Thursday afternoon announcing that his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and he is now “on the mend.”

Trebek shared his cancer diagnosis on March 6, saying, “I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said. “And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease.”

In late May, he offered an update on his treatment/health, saying that some of his tumors “have already shrunk by more than 50 percent” following chemotherapy, despite the disheartening survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory,” Trebek said at that time, adding that he cried “tears of joy, not tears of depression” upon learning the good news.

Season 36 of Jeopardy!, with Trebek back as host, premieres Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication.