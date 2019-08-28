The New Pope: Jude Law 'Suits' Up (and Turns Heads) in First Teaser

RELATED STORIES A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Life is a beach for Lenny Belardo aka Pius XIII in the first teaser trailer for The New Pope, HBO’s follow-up to 2016’s The Young Pope.

Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino directed and co-wrote all nine episodes of what is his second limited series set in the world of the modern papacy. In addition to The Young Pope‘s titular Jude Law, the teaser also glimpses John Malkovich playing an as-yet-unidentified character.

Among other castings, Sharon Stone (let’s go with Basic Instinct) and Marilyn Manson (Salem) are both set to guest-star.

The Young Pope followed Pius XIII, the first American Pope in history, whose ascension to the venerable position appeared to be the result of a simple media strategy implemented by the College of Cardinals.

A co-production between Sky, HBO and Canal+, The New Pope will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1. It’s HBO premiere date meanwhile remains, “Coming Soon” (but apparently during this calendar year).