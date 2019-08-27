Emergence: Watch the First 9 Minutes of ABC's New Conspiracy Thriller

RELATED STORIES Emergence Cast Promises Surprisingly Speedy Answers in ABC Mystery Series

Emergence Cast Promises Surprisingly Speedy Answers in ABC Mystery Series Stumptown's Cobie Smulders & Co. Preview ABC P.I. Drama

“Well, it’s a good thing I wore my second-best bra!”

No, wait — that’s ABC’s other freshman drama. What we are discussing here are the first nine minutes from Emergence, which stars Fargo standout Allison Tolman and premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c.

Written and executive produced by Agent Carter‘s [sigh] Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Emergence is described as a character-driven genre thriller that follows Jo (played by Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child (Billions‘ Alexa Swinton) she discovers near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened.

The investigation draws Jo into “a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined,” and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

The cast also includes Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist), Ashley Aufderheide (Preacher), Robert Bailey Jr. (The Night Shift), Zabryna Guevara (Gotham), Donald Faison (Scrubs) and Clancy Brown (Sleepy Hollow and voice actor extraordinaire).

Watch the opening minutes and tell us if you plan to stay tuned in Sept. 24.