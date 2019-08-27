A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show is heading into its Season 1 finale with a little extra spring in its step: HBO has already renewed the series for a second season.

Black Lady Sketch Show, which launched on Aug. 2, presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including series creator/EP Robin Thede, as well as Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson. Insecure‘s Issa Rae is an EP and occasional guest star.

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life,” said HBO’s EVP of programming Amy Gravitt. “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show… and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

The Season 1 finale airs Friday, Sept. 6.