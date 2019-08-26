RELATED STORIES MTV VMAs: Travolta's 'Adele Dazeem' Sequel? Lil Nas X Speechless? Did Swift Bail Early? And More Burning Qs

Miley Cyrus made an emotional return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Monday, delivering a vulnerable performance of a song allegedly inspired by her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

This marked the first time Cyrus has performed “Slide Away” on live television, having only recently released the ballad on Aug. 16. Introduced by a super-excited Lizzo, Cyrus’ performance was shown in black and white, amping up the song’s already emotional vibes.

Cyrus’ performance almost qualifies as a surprise, considering she said there was “no f–ing way” she’d be singing on stage earlier this summer. Following an apparent change of heart — not to mention a headline-grabbing rant about the dissolution of her marriage — here she is.

Going into Monday’s ceremony, Cyrus was nominated for two Video Music Awards for “Mother’s Daughter”: Best Power Anthem and Song of the Summer. She previously won a VMA in 2014 (Video of the Year for “Wrecking Ball”) and has been nominated for eight other Moon Men throughout her career, including Best New Artist in 2008.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Cyrus’ VMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.