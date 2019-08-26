Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy Among First Crop of Season 45 Hosts

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent: Which of the Last 12 Acts Will Make It to the Semifinals?

Saturday Night Live has announced the first crop of hosts for its upcoming 45th season, and the lineup is stacked (to put it mildly).

SNL will kick off Season 45 on Sept. 28 with Zombieland‘s Woody Harrelson serving as host (his fourth stint as headliner). Billie Eilish will be the musical guest.

As predicted by yours truly, Fleabag phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make her SNL hosting debut with the Oct. 5 installment, alongside musical guest Taylor Swift. This will be Swift’s third turn as musical guest.

Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, meanwhile, will headline the Oct. 12 show, with Camila Cabello serving as musical guest.

Further down the line, Kristen Stewart will host on Nov. 2, and — as had been rumored — SNL alum Eddie Murphy will make his much-anticipated return to Studio 8H on Dec. 21.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

NBC has yet to confirm SNL‘s official Season 45 cast. As previously reported, Kate McKinnon’s contract expired in May, although the MVP is expected to return in some capacity.