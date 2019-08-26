VMAs: Lizzo Brings Down House With 'Truth Hurts'/'Good as Hell' Mashup

RELATED STORIES Taylor Swift Debuts 'Lover' At 2019 MTV VMAs -- Watch and Grade It

Lizzo was feeling (and sounding) good as hell on Monday as she graced the MTV Video Music Awards with a medley of her biggest hits.

Lizzo started things off by performing “Truth Hurts,” dancing in front of the world’s biggest bouncing butt. (I mean, we haven’t technically fact-checked that yet, but it feels safe to say.) She then transitioned into a performance of “Good As Hell,” with the audience — including the legend herself, Queen Latifah — singing along the entire time. (Watch footage of Lizzo’s MTV Video Music Awards performance above.)

Lizzo entered Monday’s ceremony with four VMA nominations: Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem (“Tempo”) and Song of the Summer (“Truth Hurts.”) Of course, Lizzo suggested a few more nominations during her red carpet pre-show interview: “Best Titties, Best Ass and Cutest Smile.”

And Lizzo was just one of several highly anticipated performances on Monday. Other big moments came courtesy of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Missy Elliott, Ava Max, Miley Cyrus the Jonas Brothers and many more.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Lizzo’s VMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.