AHS: 1984 Trailer Is a Campy Scream

RELATED STORIES Decade in Review: The Very Best Seasons, Including Game of Thrones S3, The Good Wife S5, Arrow S2 and More

Decade in Review: The Very Best Seasons, Including Game of Thrones S3, The Good Wife S5, Arrow S2 and More Pose Season 2 Finale Recap: Moving Forward, and in Heels (Grade It!)

I scream, you scream, we’ll all be screaming (and laughing) come Sept. 18.

FX on Monday dropped the first full-length trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, which revolves around a crazed murderer stalking teens at summer camp (view trailer below).

The Season 9 cast includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross and John Carroll Lynch, among others. They were introduced earlier this summer in a rather revealing compilation of screen tests.

Formerly a staple of the franchise, Evan Peters has confirmed that he won’t be appearing in AHS: 1984, while fellow veteran Sarah Paulson is expected to return in a dramatically reduced role than in previous seasons.

AHS: 1984 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10/9c on FX. Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 9.