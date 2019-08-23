Flash Dance! Check Out the Cast's Fancy Footwork in Season 5 Gag Reel

The Flash is as light on his feet as he is fleet of foot.

In this exclusive preview of the gag reel from The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season (out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, Aug. 27), Grant Gustin, leading lady Candice Patton et al bust many a super move behind the scenes and between takes, surely lightening the mood amid the Cicadas’ dark-and-dastardly Season 5 doings. Arrowverse 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover: Everything We Know

Press play above to see the cast cut a rug (and even vogue a bit) in the Cortex, the Pipeline and other Central City locations.

In addition to the above gag reel, The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season‘s extras include the featurettes “The Best of DCTV’s Comic-Con Panel San Diego 2018,” “The Evolution of Killer Frost,” “Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds” and “Villains: Modes of Persuasion,” plus several deleted scenes. The Blu-ray set meanwhile includes all three “Elseworlds” crossover episodes.

Whose fancy footwork most impressed — or simply delighted — you?