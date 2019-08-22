The Good Place: NBC to Kick Off Final Season With Hour-Long Retrospective

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D. Season 7: The 100 Vet Michael Beach to Play Crime Boss

NBC is sending The Good Place out in style. And by style we mean… with a customary retrospective special.

The Peacock net announced Thursday that the hour-long The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place will air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c, one week before the comedy launches its fourth final season.

“As it begins its final season, The Good Place has become a cultural touchstone representing the best of television anywhere,” said Doug Vaughan, EVP of Special Programs and Late Night at NBC, in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with The Paley Center for Media to honor such an outstanding show that’s admired by so many of its devoted fans.”

The special will be “comprised of the best moments, hilarity and wit from the show’s first three seasons,” per NBC, and will feature interviews with cast members Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden, as well as Good Place creator Michael Schur.