Fox News Channel Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Contributor

Another former Trump administration employee has landed at Fox News Channel: Onetime White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been hired as a contributor, the cable network announced Thursday.

Per the official release, Sanders’ duties will include providing “political commentary and analysis across all of Fox News media, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and the radio/podcast division.”

Sanders will make her first appearance during FOX & Friends‘ live audience show on Friday, Sept. 6.

“Fox News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running, and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing insights and analysis,” she said via statement.

Sanders was the chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump and his administration from July 2017 through June 2019. Prior to joining the White House, she worked on various political campaigns and was manager of the global nonprofit ONE Campaign.

At the network, she joins former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who became Fox Corporation’s executive vice president and chief communications officer in October.