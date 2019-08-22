Ratings: Big Brother Ties Season High to Dominate, BH90210 Slips More

CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up two tenths in the demo week-to-week to match its season high and dominate the night in that measure.
NBC’s America’s Got Talent (steady with 8 mil/1.1) drew Wednesday’s largest audience. Songland (3.7 mil/0.7) was also steady, while Hollywood Game Night did 2 mil/0.4.
Elsewhere:
FOX | MasterChef (3.1 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth, while BH90210 (2.3 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths in Week 3. All told, the “reboot” is now down 40 and 47 percent from its premiere.
THE CW | Bulletproof (620K/0.1) was steady, while Hypnotize Me (700K/0.2) ticked up.
ABC was in repeats.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.