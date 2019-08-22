Ballers to End With Season 5 at HBO

Ballers is eyeing retirement: The HBO sports-world dramedy starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will end with its upcoming fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson confirmed the news himself in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, saying that his heart “is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season”:

Ballers, which stars Johnson as retired NFL player/financial manager Spencer Strasmore, returns for its fifth — and now final — season on Sunday at 10:30/9:30c on HBO. The show’s producers “crafted Season 5 with an endgame in mind,” THR says, since the decision to end the show was actually “made months in advance.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss riding high with Ballers? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.