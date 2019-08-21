Manifest Casts a Blast From Ben's Past

NBC’s Manifest has boarded a couple of new faces for Season 2, which won’t arrive until early 2020.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Yasha Jackson (Eddie’s former partner on Blue Bloods) has been cast in the recurring role of Suzanne, a dean at good ol’ Astoria University and an ex-girlfriend of Josh Dallas’ Ben Stone.

In addition to her run on Blue Bloods, Jackson’s previous TV credits include Ray Donovan, Black Mirror‘s “Black Museum” episode and The Get Down.

Additionally, Garrett Wareing (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) will recur during Season 2 as TJ, a college freshman (at Astoria U. perhaps?) who had been a passenger on Flight 828, but after the five-year time “loss” is feeling a bit left out. Watch for Ben to take the discombobulated lad under his wing.

