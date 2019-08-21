Legacies Adds Fosters Vet in Season 2 — Will She Get 'Flirtatious' With Hope?

RELATED STORIES Legacies Cast Previews Hope's New Admirers, Lizzie vs. Josie and More in Season 2 — Watch Interview

Legacies Video: Can Hope and Landon's Love Survive That Twist in Season 2?

Legacies fans, remember when we told you that the show was introducing a new brother and sister (both with crushes on Hope!) in Season 2? It looks like it’s time for a meet and greet.

Bianca Santos (The Fosters) will recur in the CW drama’s second season as a “sharp-tongued and flirtatious” Mystic Falls High School student named Maya, our sister site Deadline reports. In addition to being the daughter of Sheriff Mac, the show’s newest uniformed troublemaker, Maya also has a brother named Ethan.

“We’re writing new brother and sister characters who are both locals at Mystic Falls High School, and they both have a crush on Hope,” executive producer Julie Plec revealed during TVLine’s interview with the Legacies cast at San Diego Comic-Con. Added star Danielle Rose Russell, “Everybody in Mystic Falls loves Hope for some reason!”

But Maya and her family aren’t the only new characters making waves in Legacies‘ sophomore season. As previously reported, Alexis Denisof (Angel) will recur as “urbane British sorcerer” Professor Vardemus, while Thomas Doherty (Descendants) will portray bad-boy vampire Sebastian.

Your thoughts on Legacies‘ new addition? General hopes for the second season, premiering Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c? Drop ’em all in a comment below.