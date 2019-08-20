RELATED STORIES The Resident: Morris Chestnut Scrubs In for Season 3 as a 'Ruthless' Surgeon

The Resident: Morris Chestnut Scrubs In for Season 3 as a 'Ruthless' Surgeon Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

The staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital will need to put out a major fire when The Resident returns — and we’re not speaking metaphorically.

In a new trailer for the Fox drama’s third season, the fire is very literal, following an explosion that takes place somewhere in the hospital. “The whole place could go up. Get out of here!” a bloodied Conrad tells Nic… but judging by what happens next, Conrad should have taken his own advice and skedaddled, too.

The trailer, however, doesn’t offer many clues about the outcome of last spring’s cliffhanger, which left the lives of Nic’s sister and father hanging in the balance. (Though there is a quick shot of Nic weeping in a field of flowers, which could be an indication that all is not well with the Nevin family.)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Nic and Conrad get cozy in bed after reconciling last season, while Kit and Dr. Bell have a friendly interaction of their own.

The Resident returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c on Fox. Watch the full Season 3 promo above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!