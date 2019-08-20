The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos to Play Selena in Netflix Bio-Series

RELATED STORIES Lost Meets Hunger Games in The I-Land: Get Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser

Netflix has found its Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos, who will play the Latin singer in the streamer’s upcoming bio-series.

Initially picked up at Netflix in December, Selena: The Series will consist of two parts and will chronicle Selena’s coming-of-age, when she “must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music,” the project’s logline reads.

Selena rose to stardom as one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 1990s, including a Grammy win in 1994 for Best Mexican/American Album. In 1995, at the age of 23 — when Selena was on the cusp of hitting it even bigger by crossing over to mainstream American pop music — she was shot and killed by her friend and former employee Yolanda Saldívar.

Serratos currently co-stars on The Walking Dead, where she has played Rosita Espinosa since Season 4. Her TV credits also include The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Vulture was first to report the news of Serratos’ casting. Your thoughts on her new role? Drop ’em in a comment below.