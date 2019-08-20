General Hospital Casts All My Children Vet Michael E. Knight in Mystery Role

Now this is more than a tad interesting: All My Children vet Michael E. Knight has been cast on ABC’s sole surviving sudser, General Hospital.

SoapOperaDigest.com first reported the news.

No details on Knight’s GH role are being made available; TVLine hears, though, that he will begin taping scenes when the soap returns from its mid-summer production hiatus.

A seven-time Daytime Emmy nominee — and three-time winner — during his AMC run, Knight first played Tad “the Cad” Martin in 1982, and save for the occasional break stuck with the soap through both its ABC and online revival finales. (He also played Ted Orsini on AMC, but… we don’t really talk about that.)

In addition to his time as AMC‘s Tad, Knight’s previous TV credits include The Young and the Restless (where in 2015-16 he played Dr. Simon Neville) plus episodes of NCIS, Drop Dead Diva and Hot in Cleveland (as himself).