Paget Brewster Joins Mom Season 7 — At Whom Will She Be Yelling?

Paget Brewster is staying in the CBS family, following up her long run on Criminal Minds with a role on what is now the network’s No. 2 comedy, Mom.

On the heels of Brewster celebrating her new gig on Twitter, TVLine has confirmed that she will be guest-starring in at least two episodes of Mom Season 7, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c (now hammocked between the freshman sitcoms The Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act).

Specifically, the recurring Another Period funny lady will be playing Veronica Stone, Christy’s new boss at the law firm. Veronica is described as a most demanding senior partner with high expectations and a lot of energy — which she channels into yelling at poor Christy.

Brewster’s first appearance is tentatively scheduled to air Oct. 10.

In addition to her aforementioned stints on Criminal Minds (which has its farewell run coming up in early 2020) and Another Period, Brewster’s TV credits include Grandfathered, Huff, Community and voice work on series such as DuckTales and American Dad.

