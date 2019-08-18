Quotes of the Week: Elementary, Pose, Animal Kingdom, Krypton and More

The start of another work week is just around the corner, but you can delay those Sunday scaries by scrolling through our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

This time around, our compilation of zingers, bon mots and one-liners includes Suits‘ nod to Meghan Markle’s new life, vicious parting words from Animal Kingdom‘s Smurf, a Big Brother houseguest’s lack of self-awareness and a stunning clapback from Pose‘s Elektra (as if you’d expect any other kind from her). Quotes of the Week for Aug. 11, 2019

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of the now-defunct Krypton, plus sound bites from Legion and Elementary‘s series finales, Succession, BH90210, the freshly cancelled Instinct and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!