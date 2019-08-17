Detour Finale: Will Season 4 End With Nate and Natalia's Unholy Union?

RELATED STORIES The Detour's Natalie Zea Spills on Her Dual Role, Including Working the Pole

The past four seasons of The Detour have taken Nate Parker to nearly every corner of the world, but his strangest destination awaits him in Tuesday’s finale (TBS, 10:30/9:30c) as he prepares to walk down the aisle with his new bride.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode finds Nate attempting a dangerous balancing act, as he struggles to remain true to his family without raising the suspicions of his betrothed. But fear not, Robin has a plan to liberate her brood from its latest predicament — and as always, it’s completely insane.

“You know what you’re going to do? You’re going to marry this ugly Russian broad, we’re going to go back to the States and we’re going to be a family,” she tells Nate, only to discover that his bride-to-be isn’t quite the ghoulish monster he’s made her out to be. Not physically, anyway.

In fact, after one brief encounter with Natalia, Robin is ready to do a total 180 on Nate’s original plan of making a getaway through the uranium mines.

