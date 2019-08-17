Instinct Cancelled After 2 Seasons

RELATED STORIES Elementary Boss Reveals the Ending He Nixed for Sherlock and Joan

Instinct will soon be extinct, now that CBS has cancelled the procedural after two seasons.

Series creator Michael Rauch shared the news on Twitter, explaining that following this Sunday’s latest double-pump of episodes, the series finale will land on Aug. 25 (seemingly leaving some episodes unaired). Repeats of NCIS this-and-that will replace the drama on Sunday nights for the remainder of the summer.

Thus far this season, Instinct has been averaging 3.4 million total viewers and just over a 0.3 demo rating — or exactly half of what its freshman run did (airing mostly in-season). Among all original CBS summertime fare, it ranks a firm last in the demo, trailing even NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget and something called Whistleblower. Only the network’s Sunday-night Good Fight “reruns” rate lower, with a 0.25.

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

2/2 & thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness. And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?) @TVdub @SirWilliamHowe — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

Instinct stars Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative turned author and university professor who also consults for the NYPD, partnered with detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic).