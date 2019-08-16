Firefly Lane: Sarah Chalke Tapped as Co-Lead Opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix's 10-Episode Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Elvis Presley Is a Secret Agent in Animated Series From Priscilla Presley

Sarah Chalke is scrubbing in as Katherine Heigl’s BFF.

The Scrubs/Roseanne vet has been tapped as the co-lead in Firefly Lane, Netflix’s 10-episode series adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling book, TVLine has learned.

Firefly Lane centers on two inseparable best friends — legendary talk show host Tully (Heigl) and the awkward and shy Kate (Chalke) — and tracks their enduring, complicated bond over the course of four decades, as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) serves as writer/showrunner/exec producer. Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose and Heigl are also EPs, while Hannah is a co-EP. Peter O’Fallon (UnREAL) will direct the premiere.