To All The Boys Sequel Gets February Premiere Date on Netflix; Trilogy's Third Installment Already in Production

Netflix is making early Valentine’s Day plans with Lara Jean Covey, setting a Thursday, Feb. 12 premiere date for To All the Boys: P.S., I Still Love You — the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Picking up shortly after the events of the first movie, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars Lana Condor (Deadly Class) as Lara Jean, Noah Centineo (The Fosters) as Peter Kavinsky, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) as Trevor Pike, Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) as Margot, Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3) as Kitty, John Corbett (Parenthood) as Dr. Covey and more. Additionally, despite being portrayed by a different actor in the first movie, the role of John Ambrose McClaren will be played by Jordan Fisher (Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movies).

Netflix also announced that a third movie in the series, titled Always and Forever Lara Jean, is already in production:

Special delivery 💌📬To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12. Who's ready?! pic.twitter.com/qDdHydWzYb — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) August 15, 2019

Sofia Alvarez (Man Seeking Woman) will once again write the screenplay for Netflix’s follow-up, which is also based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Jenny Han.

