Ratings: BH90210 Drops in Week 2 — Did the 'Reboot'-and-Switch Irk Fans?

RELATED STORIES Can BH90210 Reboot Survive Bloody Twist?

Can BH90210 Reboot Survive Bloody Twist? Krypton Finale Recap: Look, Up in the Sky...!

Fox’s BH90210 delivered 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating in Week 2, down 33 and 40 percent from its premiere.

The not-quite-a-reboot “reboot” launch last week did 3.9 mil and a 1.5, numbers that swelled to 5.2 mil/2.1 with Live+3 DVR playback. (Read Episode 2 recap.)

Opening Fox’s Wednesday line-up, MasterChef (3 mil/0.8, preempted in Philadelphia by news coverage) was down 11 percent opposite NBC’s America’s Got Talent results show, which dominated the night.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The live AGT results show led Wednesday in both measures, with 7.7 mil and a 1.1 rating (read recap). Songland returned to 3.7 mil/0.7, while The InBetween (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady with its finale.

CBS | Big Brother (4.3 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

ABC | Card Sharks (3.2 mil/0.5) and Match Game: “Code Blue” (3.1 mil/0.5) were steady.

THE CW | Bulletproof (635K/0.1) and Hypnotize Me (497K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs from their premieres while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.