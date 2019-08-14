St. Elmo's Fire Series Eyed at NBC

St. Elmo’s Fire is the next feature film in line for the TV treatment: NBC is developing a series adaptation of the 1985 coming-of-age flick.

The project is described as a modern take on the Brat Pack film, which will focus on a group of close friends struggling with their careers, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.

The movie followed a similar plot, centering on recent Georgetown University graduates as they adjusted to life in the real world. The cast included Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham. TV Adaptations of Movies: A Complete Guide

Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) is attached to write and executive-produce the potential series.

This is not the first time a small-screen version of St. Elmo’s Fire has been in the works, through previous attempts — including a 2009 adaptation at ABC — never came to fruition.

Would you be interested in a St. Elmo’s Fire series? And who would you cast? Tell us in the comments below.