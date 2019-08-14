Crank Yankers Revival: Tiffany Haddish, Will Forte and Many Others Join Returning Voice Cast — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Amy Schumer Returning to TV With Hulu Comedy Series Love, Beth

Spoonie Luv (voiced by Tracy Morgan), Elmer Higgins (Jimmy Kimmel), Mr. Birchum (Adam Carolla) and “The Truth” (David Alan Grier) are among the Crank Yankers set to return for Comedy Central’s upcoming revival.

Premiering Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30/9:30c (leading out of South Park), Season 5 of the puppets-and-prank calls comedy series brings back the aforementioned felt-y faces and others. The voice cast meanwhile also includes Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan and Kevin Nealon… plus Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Ross, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy O. Yang, and Derek Waters.

Comedy Central has ordered 20 half-hour episodes that will retain the 2000s show’s familiar format while adding “updates for a digitally driven audience,” as the puppets prank their prey using phones, online, and in “any venue where trouble can be made.”

Watch a teaser for the revived Crank Yankers above.