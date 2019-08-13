General Hospital First Look: Helena Cassadine Returns to Drop a Bombshell

RELATED STORIES Daytime Emmys May Combine Younger Actress/Actor Into One Category

ABC’s General Hospital is about to detail how, exactly, grand dame Helena Cassadine figures into a current storyline — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the big reveal.

In the daytime drama’s Monday, Aug. 19 episode, Constance Towers once again reprises her role as the forever-meddling Cassadine matriarch, who died in November 2016 but last was seen during the 2017 Nurses Ball (via a hallucination that haunted Jake).

What brings Helena “back from the dead” (and yet not) this time around? Well….

The first look photo above is from a flashback to Shiloh (played by Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and Drew Cain’s time in Afghanistan. Who is having this flashback, though, and with whom are they sharing the bombshells contained within? (And might what Helena has to say in the flashback tie into the upcoming departure of Billy Miller, who reportedly taped his final scenes as Drew in late July?)

You’ll get at least some of those answers on Monday. But this much is certain — the flashback will affirm that Helena is never all that far from the evil that goes on in Port Charles.