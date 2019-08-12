Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Go Low, Audience Drops Well Below 1 Million

Wipeout!

Fox’s broadcast of the 2019 Teen Choice awards on Sunday night mustered just 721,000 total viewers along with a 0.2 demo rating, dropping 30 and 50 percent from last year to mark all-time lows for the serving up of celebrity surfboards.

Elsewhere on Sunday:

CBS | Big Brother (4.7 mil/1.2) delivered best-since-premiere numbers and hit Sunday highs for this cycle. A double helping of Instinct did 3.5 mil/0.4 and then 3.4 mil/0.3, with the latter matching its season low.

ABC | $100,000 Pyramid (4.6 mil/0.7) dipped from its last fresh airing, while To Tell the Truth (3.9 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Coverage of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City drew 2.8 mil and a 0.6.

