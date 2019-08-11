Quotes of the Week: Blood & Treasure, Euphoria, BH90210, Paradise and More

With no disrespect to Benjamin Franklin, there are actually three certainties in life: death, taxes and the Sunday publication of Quotes of the Week.

As fall TV inches closer, we’ve compiled another seven days’ worth of the summer’s best bon mots, zingers and one-liners. This time around, we’ve got a hypothetical time-travel scenario on Four Weddings and a Funeral, an optimistic sting operation on Blood & Treasure, the arrival of a new Orange County housewife and a pop culture mix-up on Orange Is the New Black. Quotes of the Week for Aug. 4, 2019 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of BH90210 and Bachelor in Paradise, plus sound bites from Euphoria, Pennyworth, Ambitions and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!