The Tonight Show to Air Five Sunday Broadcasts This Fall After NFL Games

Jimmy Fallon’s work week is about to get a little longer. NBC announced Thursday that The Tonight Show will air five Sunday episodes this fall, following broadcasts of Sunday Night Football.

The Sunday shows will kick off on Sept. 8, following a match-up of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Fallon’s first Sunday guests will include Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, who will be promoting their Christmas film Just Mercy. Kelly Clarkson also will appear, one day before the launch of her new daytime series, as will singer Kane Brown.

The Tonight Show‘s other Sunday broadcasts will air on Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 1, though guests have not yet been announced. All five of the post-football episodes will air after late local news.

Additionally, Fallon will go live for an entire week of shows from Sept. 23-27, which marks the first week of The Tonight Show‘s new season.

Check out a promo for The Tonight Show‘s Sunday broadcasts above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!