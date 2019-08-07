Ratings: Blood & Treasure, The 100 Flat With Finales; AGT Clobbers BiP

RELATED STORIES The 100 Boss Talks [Spoiler]'s Finale Fate, Teases Big Final Season Mystery

CBS’ already renewed Blood & Treasure wrapped its freshman run on Tuesday with 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, precisely matching its week-ago numbers. Opening the Eye’s night, this summer’s penultimate Love Island (2 mil/0.4) was similarly steady week-to-week.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (9.5 mil/1.4) rebounded from last week’s pounding by The Bachelorette, dominating the night in both measures. Lead-out Bring the Funny (4.9 mil/0.9) was also up sharply.

Over on The CW, both Pandora (617K/0.1) and The 100‘s season finale (600K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) were steady.

Airing opposite AGT, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (3.6 mil/1.0) dropped from Monday’s season opener (4.4 mil/1.3).

