Baby-Sitters Club: Netflix Series Adds Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein

Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club series hasn’t cast the role of Kristy Thomas just yet — but we do know who will be playing her mom.

Alicia Silverstone has been cast in the forthcoming dramedy, where she’ll portray Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy’s mother. Also joining the series is Royal Pains veteran Mark Feuerstein, who will play Watson Brewer, Elizabeth’s love interest.

The Baby-Sitters Club, which snagged a 10-episode series order in February, is described as a contemporary, family-friendly adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s beloved books. The show will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer — in Stoneybrook, Conn.

Martin is among the show’s executive producers, along with Michael De Luca (Escape at Dannemora) and Lucia Aniello (Broad City). Rachel Shukert, a writer and co-producer for Netflix’s GLOW, will serve as showrunner. Production on the series has begun in Vancouver.

Silverstone is coming off the Paramount Network dramedy American Woman, which was cancelled after one season. Feuerstein’s recent TV credits include Better Things, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and the ill-fated CBS sitcom 9JKL.