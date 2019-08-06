Kids Are Alright Star Fires Back at ABC Boss Over Cancellation Comments: 'This Is Just Rude'

RELATED STORIES The Kids Are Alright: ABC Boss Talks 'Tough' Cancellation: 'There Did Not Seem to Be a Strong Enough Fan Base'

The Kids Are Alright patriarch Michael Cudlitz is as ticked off over ABC president Karey Burke‘s recent comments about the “tough, tough decision” to cancel the show after a single season as fans were about the cancellation itself.

Burke told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour Monday that she had liked the 1970s-set family comedy but had to look at it “from a ratings perspective, and we just did not see enough upside” to bring it back for Season 2. Despite all those #ICanSeeClearyNow hashtags, “there did not seem to be a strong enough fan base” to renew it.

Upon getting a look at TVLine’s story, Cudlitz took to Twitter to issue a response. “Seriously, ABC,” he wrote. “Just say ‘no comment.’ “This is just rude.

“I apologize to the Kids fandom,” he added, “on behalf of ABC.”

Seriously, @abc. Just say “no comment”. This is just rude. I apologize to the @TheKidsABC fandom on behalf of @abc. Smfh. https://t.co/qJoRzJanzE — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) August 6, 2019

In a TVLine poll back in March, before any decision had been made about the show’s future, more than 90 percent of respondents voted to renew Kids, whose average demo rating going into its freshman-season finale had bested three renewed comedies (black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and Bless This Mess) and a pair of cancelled ones (Splitting Up Together and Speechless).