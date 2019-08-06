TVLine Items: Fresh Off the Boat Spinoff, Elite Premiere Date and More

ABC is looking to expand Fresh Off the Boat into a franchise: A spinoff of the long-running comedy is in early development at the network, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The offshoot — written by FOTB supervising producer Rachna Fruchbom — would feature a new cast and central family rather than spinning off a current character from the show. No other plot details are available.

Fruchbom will executive-produce alongside series EP Melvin Mar.

* Netflix’s teen drama Elite — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 6:

* Freeform will air a two-hour Good Trouble holiday special this winter:

* Nickelodeon is developing a TV series based on the Garfield comic strip, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* A series adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi horror film Event Horizon is in the works at Amazon, our sister site Variety reports. The movie, which starred Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, was about a spaceship that had traveled to a hellish dimension outside of the known universe and was infected with a sinister sentience.

