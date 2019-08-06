Carnival Row Trailer Teases a Wing-Fluttering Human/Faerie Sex Scene

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Denise Richards on BH90210, Ballers Premiere and More

A torrid-turned-tortured interspecies romance is front and center in the full-length trailer for Carnival Row, premiering Friday, Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime.

Set for an eight-episode binge release and already renewed for Season 2, the series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. As this growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love or fly with freedom — a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie, Vignette Stonemoss (Suicide Squad‘s Cara Delevingne), rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

Vignette, meanwhile, harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet — investigating a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy interspecies peace of the titular enclave.

Will you be taking a trip to Carnival Row this Labor Day Weekend?