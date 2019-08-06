RELATED STORIES So You Think You Can Dance Recap: Which Guys Advanced to the Top 10?

Why can’t all high school reunions look this good? As part of Fox’s new limited series BH90210 (premiering Wednesday at 8/7c), the show’s cast has recreated Beverly Hills, 90210‘s iconic opening credits — appearing in alphabetical order, naturally.

Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Shannen Doherty (Brenda), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Brian Austin Green (David), Jason Priestley (Brandon), Tori Spelling (Donna) and Ian Ziering (Steve) still look eerily like you remember them, striking their best yearbook-ready poses over the show’s classic guitar licks and saxophone wails.

BH90210 finds the aforementioned actors playing heightened versions of their off-camera selves, complete with fictionalized personal lives. Additional cast members include Ivan Sergei as Spelling’s husband, La La Anthony as Green’s wife, Vanessa Lachey as Priestley’s wife and Denise Richards as herself. Fans of the original series will also be thrilled to see Christine Elise (best known for playing Emily Valentine) pop up on the show playing a heightened version of herself.

Wednesday’s BH90210 premiere also includes a special moment honoring the memory of original series star Luke Perry, who died in March.

Hit PLAY on the video above to bathe in the sweet waters of ’90s nostalgia, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching BH90210?