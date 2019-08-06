RELATED STORIES Santa Barbara Vet A Martinez Reveals the Cruz/Eden Plot He 'Hated,' Was 'Ashamed' of: 'I'll Never Get Over It'

Oh, Voices of Service, how nice it is to — ahem — see you again. The singing group, made up entirely of veterans and active-duty service members, returns to the America’s Got Talent stage on Tuesday (NBC, 8/7c) to compete for a coveted spot in the Season 14 quarterfinals, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek above.

We first met this talented quartet during the Season 14 auditions in June, when it gave us an unforgettable cover of “Rise” by Katy Perry, and it’s looking to top itself tonight with another tearjerking performance: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”

And based on the reactions from the AGT judges — including this week’s special guest, Jay Leno — we’d say Voices of Service has a pretty decent shot at making it through to the Season 14 quarterfinals, wouldn’t you?

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Voices of Service’s return to AGT, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 14 below.