The OA Cancelled at Netflix

Prairie Johnson’s story has come to an abrupt end: Netflix has cancelled The OA after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Previously named one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures, The OA starred Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who went missing years ago as a blind girl, but returns home with her sight inexplicably restored. Now called “The OA,” Prairie confides the story of her missing years to a small group of locals, in order to recruit them for a mission.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and [co-creator] Zal [Batmanglij] for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

The cancellation comes nearly five months after Part II dropped on Netflix (which was more than two years after the first season was released).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The OA‘s cancellation. Are you sad to see it go?