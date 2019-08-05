Afton Williamson IDs The Rookie Actor Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Her

Afton Williamson is naming names after her much-publicized exit from The Rookie.
In a Instagram post on Monday, Williamson identified the actor she accuses of sexually harassing her while she was working on Season 1 of the ABC cop drama, along with the hair department head who allegedly discriminated against her. She says she was sexually harassed by co-star Demetrius Grosse, who played detective Kevin Wolfe on the series, and also “racially bullied and discriminated against and sexually assaulted” by hair department head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. (TVLine has reached out to Grosse’s representatives for comment.) Williamson also thanked fans for their support and declared that she is “no longer afraid to be vocal” about the treatment she received.
Williamson, who played training officer Talia Bishop opposite Nathan Fillion on the ABC series, first announced on Sunday she was quitting the show after she felt her accusations of harassment and bullying were largely ignored. The production studio behind the show, eOne, says they are currently investigating Williamson’s claims. ABC entertainment president Karey Burke admitted to reporters she “doesn’t have a lot of answers” on the matter during ABC’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier on Monday.
The Rookie is still set to return for Season 2 this fall on ABC, with Heroes alum Ali Larter joining the cast as an ER doctor who has a past with Fillion’s John Nolan.
Read Williamson’s full Instagram post below, and share your thoughts on the controversy in the comments:
To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way. One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience. But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE. I never imagined so many of us have experienced these horrible circumstances and that can NO LONGER GO UNHEARD. We have a voice. ALL OF US. It is our DUTY to use it. I used to fear the word Victim. I scoffed at it because all I was told when these injustices happened to me, was to Survive. Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I’m no longer afraid to be vocal about it. We Can Stand Together. Let’s Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US. This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE❤️👊🏾🙏🏾