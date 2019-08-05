Afton Williamson IDs The Rookie Actor Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Her

RELATED STORIES ABC Boss on Rookie Star's Harassment Claims: 'I Wish I Had More Answers'

The Rookie's Production Studio Is Investigating Star's Claims of Sexual Harassment and Racial Bullying

Afton Williamson is naming names after her much-publicized exit from The Rookie.

In a Instagram post on Monday, Williamson identified the actor she accuses of sexually harassing her while she was working on Season 1 of the ABC cop drama, along with the hair department head who allegedly discriminated against her. She says she was sexually harassed by co-star Demetrius Grosse, who played detective Kevin Wolfe on the series, and also “racially bullied and discriminated against and sexually assaulted” by hair department head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. (TVLine has reached out to Grosse’s representatives for comment.) Williamson also thanked fans for their support and declared that she is “no longer afraid to be vocal” about the treatment she received.

Williamson, who played training officer Talia Bishop opposite Nathan Fillion on the ABC series, first announced on Sunday she was quitting the show after she felt her accusations of harassment and bullying were largely ignored. The production studio behind the show, eOne, says they are currently investigating Williamson’s claims. ABC entertainment president Karey Burke admitted to reporters she “doesn’t have a lot of answers” on the matter during ABC’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier on Monday.

The Rookie is still set to return for Season 2 this fall on ABC, with Heroes alum Ali Larter joining the cast as an ER doctor who has a past with Fillion’s John Nolan.

Read Williamson's full Instagram post below