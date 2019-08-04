×

Jensen Ackles Stirs Supernatural Revival Buzz, Says Sam and Dean Are 'Just Going Away for a While'

By /

Supernatural - Dean
Courtesy of The CW

RELATED STORIES

The cast of Supernatural took the stage for the show’s farewell panel at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Sunday… and seemingly opened the door for a revival?

“It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” star Jensen Ackles said of the CW drama’s 15-year run, which concludes next spring. “I think we’re just going to go away for a while. For how long, I don’t know.”

Does that mean Ackles would be open to a limited series revival or one-off TV movie down the road? “I’m not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges,” the actor later clarified. “I think that’s foolish. Am I saying there’s something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? What’s the harm in that?”

Regarding the show’s swan-song season, which gets underway Oct. 10, Ackles noted, “You’re not going to please everybody — you just can’t — but for the majority of the fans that have been with us on this journey, this is certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good.”

ad
 