Jensen Ackles Stirs Supernatural Revival Buzz, Says Sam and Dean Are 'Just Going Away for a While'

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Stars on Why 'Satisfying' Series Finale Idea Was 'Hard to Digest'

Supernatural Stars on Why 'Satisfying' Series Finale Idea Was 'Hard to Digest' Supernatural's Final Season: Jake Abel to Return as Half-Brother Adam

The cast of Supernatural took the stage for the show’s farewell panel at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Sunday… and seemingly opened the door for a revival?

“It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” star Jensen Ackles said of the CW drama’s 15-year run, which concludes next spring. “I think we’re just going to go away for a while. For how long, I don’t know.”

Does that mean Ackles would be open to a limited series revival or one-off TV movie down the road? “I’m not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges,” the actor later clarified. “I think that’s foolish. Am I saying there’s something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? What’s the harm in that?”

Regarding the show’s swan-song season, which gets underway Oct. 10, Ackles noted, “You’re not going to please everybody — you just can’t — but for the majority of the fans that have been with us on this journey, this is certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good.”