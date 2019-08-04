Dynasty's Mass Cast Exodus: 'There's No Dirt to Be Found,' Says CW Boss

RELATED STORIES CW Looking to Add New Arrowverse Series in 2020 -- Any Guesses?

What the heck is going on behind-the-scenes at Dynasty? That burning question was put to The CW’s top exec on Sunday in the wake of last week’s latest casting shakeup, which finds Ana Brenda Contreras departing as Cristal Jennings.

“In terms of the Cristal situation, it’s very simple — we hoped that Ana Brenda Contreras would have continued,” CW President Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “She has a personal issue that we had no control over, so we recast her with Daniella Alonso. There’s no dirt to be found.”

When pressed about the previous cast changes, specifically last season’s abrupt exit of Nicolette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington, Pedowitz said, “I can’t address that. There [are] coincidences that happen along those lines.”

Dynasty‘s cast tumult began in earnest at the end of Season 1 when Nathalie Kelley, who played Cristal Flores, was killed off and “replaced” by Ana-Brenda Contreras. Shortly thereafter, news broke that James Mackay, who plays Steven Carrington, had transitioned from series regular to recurring in Season 2. And then came the aforementioned exits of of Sheridan and Contreras.

Dynasty‘s third season premieres Friday, Oct. 11 at 9/8c.