The Chi: Jason Mitchell's Character Brandon to Be Killed Off in Season 3

Now we know how The Chi plans to write off exiting cast member Jason Mitchell.

Mitchell’s chef character Brandon will be killed off in the upcoming Season 3 of the Showtime drama, our sister site Variety reports. The news was revealed during Showtime’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday.

“There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it,” Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine confirmed.

Mitchell, who has led the show’s ensemble cast since it debuted in January 2018, is facing multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior, and news that his contract with The Chi was not renewed was first announced back in May. Mitchell’s The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis both alleged that Mitchell harassed them during production, and Mitchell was accused of similar behavior on the set of the Netflix film Desperados, leading to his dismissal from that project. (Mitchell was also dropped by his agent and manager after the allegations came to light.)

Despite the cast shuffle, The Chi has still been renewed for a third season at Showtime. No premiere date has been set.