City on a Hill Renewed for Season 2

City on the Hill is standing its ground at Showtime.
Despite unspectacular ratings, the Kevin Bacon-Aldis Hodge drama has been renewed for a second season, the cabler announced Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour.
City on a Hill averages nearly a half-million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day ratings), although that audience swells to 3.5 million across all platforms.
“City on a Hill is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime,” said the cabler’s president, Gary Levine, in a statement. “With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series.”
