Marvel's Runaways to Crossover With Cloak & Dagger Heroes in Season 3

Marvel’s Runaways will get a super assist from Cloak & Dagger‘s Tandy and Tyrone during Season 3, when the two series crossover, it was announced on Thursday.

“You’ve all been asking for this and we’ve heard you loud and clear. So we made it happen,” the Runaways cast announced in the video above.

Season 3 of Runaways (releasing all episodes on Friday, Dec. 13) finds the kids frantically searching for captured Chase, Gert and Karolina, while contending with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico eventually draws the gang into a dark realm ruled by the sorceress Morgan le Fay, to be played by Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals).

Season 2 of Cloak & Dagger meanwhile left Tyrone Johnson (aka Cloak) and Tandy Bowen (she’s Dagger!) on a bus leaving New Orleans, in hopes of helping out other parts of the country.

How exactly Cloak and Dagger will cross paths with the Runaways was not revealed.