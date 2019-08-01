JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Adaptation, in Recast

RELATED STORIES WWE Star Paul 'The Big Show' Wight to Headline Netflix Family Comedy

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has boarded Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias adaptation, replacing Parenthood‘s Monica Potter in one of the lead roles.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ collection of romance novels, the series centers on three South Carolina women who have been best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career and family. Swisher’s Maddie Townsend is described as a low-key but resolute and loving woman whose gal pals are trying to convince her that now is the time for reinvention.

Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) and Heather Headley (Chicago Med) were previously cast as Maddie’s best friends.

Since wrapping Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s one-and-done run, Swisher has been attached to the ABC comedy pilot Happy Accident and, before that, the Fox pilot Dan the Weatherman (where she replaced Ashley Williams). Her previous TV credits also include Once Upon a Time, Pitch and The Astronaut Wives Club.