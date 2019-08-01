Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Vanessa Bayer Cops Season 7 Guest Spot

RELATED STORIES Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is playing host to another Saturday Night Live reunion, with Vanessa Bayer set to reunite with former co-star Andy Samberg in a Season 7 episode.

An NBC rep confirmed that Bayer will guest star in Season 7, but declined to offer additional details. Samberg first revealed Bayer’s casting on Instagram.

Bayer and Samberg shared two seasons on SNL before Samberg departed the late-night sketch comedy series in 2012. Meanwhile, Bayer was a cast member through 2017. She left the show after a seven-season run.

Since SNL, Bayer has appeared in episodes of Drunk History, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Love, Single Parents (as Taran Killam’s ex), What We Do In the Shadows and Will & Grace.

Bayer is the latest former SNLer to stop by Brooklyn. Previous guest stars have included Adam Sandler, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Nasim Pedrad, Julia Sweeney and Tim Meadows.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was previously renewed for a seventh season (its second on NBC), which is set to debut at midseason. Are you looking forward to Bayer’s guest stint?