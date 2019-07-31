Good Trouble: Azita Ghanizada Set to Shake Things Up in Season 2B

RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: Handmaid's Tale, Good Trouble, The Hills, Boys and More

Here comes Good Trouble.

Alphas alum Azita Ghanizada is confirmed to make her debut on Freeform’s The Fosters spinoff on Tuesday, Aug. 6 — its summer finale — and then recur during the back half of Season 2.

TVLine has exclusively learned that Ghanizada will be playing Kendra Zahir, a new employee at Speckulate, where Mariana works, who arrives to “shake up the company culture.”

In addition to her run as Alphas‘ Rachel (who had the ability to heighten one of her senses at the expense of others), Ghanizada’s previous TV credits include 9-1-1, Elementary, I Love Dick and Major Crimes. She will also appear during Season 5 of HBO’s Ballers (premiering Sunday, Aug. 25).

